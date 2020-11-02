CD102.5 moves exclusively to streaming, Amy Acton finally speaks and more from the Halloween weekend

In a surprising bit of news, CD102.5 announced on Saturday that, after failing to reach an agreement with the holder of its FCC license, it would cease broadcasting on-air, moving to a fully digital streaming platform. The announcement arrived with little warning, the station ceasing its on-air broadcast at 12:01 a.m. on Sunday, Nov. 1, after playing one final song: "Everything Is Awesome."

This news might come as a particular shock to anyone who tuned into 102.5 FM after getting in the car this morning, only to discover the dial had been taken over by yet another classic rock station, a fact that was not lost on the folks running social media for the local mainstay.

We are NOT playing Poison right now. Join us online at https://t.co/XECswZAyq1

— CD102.5-FM (@CD1025FM) November 1, 2020

***

Since stepping down as health director amid right wing protests, Amy Acton has remained quiet. But in a lengthy New Yorker feature published over the weekend, Acton, conducting her first interview since leaving the position, addressed everything from the state's early decision to shut down the Arnold Sports Festival in March ("Arnold Schwarzenegger’s on the phone — so you’ve got that voice," she said) to her gut reaction to some of the shots lobbed at her by critics. “I’m from Youngstown, and I’m kind of scrappy, and a part of me wanted to say, ‘All right, mister, you’re so tough — let’s go,'" she said.

Ultimately, though, as with Acton's daily press conferences throughout the early weeks of the coronavirus crisis, the interview is a plea for unity in confronting a health crisis that continues to engulf us, which she didn't want to be mistaken for weakness. “This isn’t just a ‘be nice’ message,” she told the publication. “This is ‘the world’s on fire and we have to fight now!’”

***

The Columbus Crew has been struggling mightily of late, but the team bounced back with a big win on Sunday, defeating the Philadelphia Union 2-1 at Mapfre Stadium. The victory over Philadelphia, which led the league coming into the game, should be a nice momentum boost as the Crew enters into the final week of the regular season.

***

In other sports news, the Buckeyes are pretty good at football and it's looking increasingly likely that the Browns maybe aren't. In a topsy-turvy year, there's some comfort in consistency.

***

Finally, you might have heard that there's an election tomorrow. If you haven't already, be sure to vote.