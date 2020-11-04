The Times-Reporter printing plant will close as part of a restructuring of newspaper production operations being implemented across the Gannett Co.

Local news, advertising and circulation operations will remain in the current office, with printing on The Times-Reporter moving from Canton to Wooster. The Times-Reporter press largely handles commercial printing work and also prints the newspaper’s Sunday edition, which also will be printed in Wooster.

This move will not affect the daily publication of The Times-Reporter, and subscribers to the print edition will continue to receive home delivery in a timely fashion.

"Consolidation of printing operations is very common in the newspaper industry as more readers chose to read news on digital devices," said Bill Albrecht, president of Gannett in Northeast Ohio. "We also understand this is difficult news for our team that has served our customers so well for many years."

The closure will impact 32 employees, including numerous part-time roles, beginning Feb. 1.

Printing in Wooster will require earlier deadlines for news coverage. The Times-Reporter is developing an updated philosophy of news and sports coverage for print, focusing on local features and in-depth coverage. The news team will continue to provide breaking news coverage online, Albrecht said.

Advertisers will not be impacted in any way.

The Times-Reporter’s news and advertising teams remain deeply committed to serving the Tuscarawas County region, as it has for more than 110 years, Albrecht said. In these changing times, The Times-Reporter has taken many steps to find efficiencies, allowing its focus to remain on quality, local journalism.

Advertisers with questions can Advertising Director Paul Reynolds at (330) 364-8321 or email preynolds@timesreporter.com. Home delivery customers may call 330-364-8400.