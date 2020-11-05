From the mind of comic Michael Kosta

If, like many, you have been staring at the CNN map of the United States while watching John King do his thing (i.e. constantly zooming in and out while running a verbal marathon), you'll appreciate this Ohio-centric parody from stand-up comic Michael Kosta, who's also a correspondent on "The Daily Show with Trevor Noah."

Kosta's map analysis begins in Ohio, zooming in further until peak comedy is reached at Nickajack Farms in North Lawrence, a working farm and wedding venue that will likely see an increase in web traffic this week since this Twitter video is nearing 4 million views as of noon on Thursday.

Any further commentary will ruin the joke, so just check it out below.

CNN the last 24 hourspic.twitter.com/a0XJO7de0w

— Michael Kosta (@michaelkosta)November 5, 2020