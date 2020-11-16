The sad spectacle of 'Stop the Steal,' Trump disses DeWine and more you might have missed

On Saturday afternoon, about 200 people gathered in front of the Statehouse to protest the recent presidential election. While holding Trump banners and chanting "Stop the steal!" speakers made countless false allegations regarding thousands of stolen votes, missing flash drives, Dominion voting software and other claims of voter fraud in Donald Trump's recent loss to Joe Biden in the presidential election. One speaker drummed up boos for Gov. Mike DeWine, asked the crowd to write to their legislators and proclaimed, "We are the patriots."

***

Speaking of DeWine, the governor has long gone out of his way to avoid criticizing Trump, be it for the president’s handling of the pandemic or his many inflammatory tweets, a loyalty that was repaid when Trump logged into Twitter today and asked, “Who will be running for Governor of the Great State of Ohio?” which can only be interpreted as a direct shot across DeWine’s bow. (If we had to predict the governor’s response when he’s inevitably asked about Trump’s brushback pitch, we would guess it’ll fall along the lines of, “I support the president and I’m too busy with Ohio’s business to worry about everything he puts out on Twitter.")

***

The Dispatch reported that Columbus will pay $1 million to the family of Donna Dalton, who was shot and killed by former Columbus police officer Andrew Mitchell in August 2018. The family of Donna Dalton filed a wrongful death lawsuit against the city in August 2019. The filing of the settlement, which still needs to be approved by City Council, arrived just days before Mitchell was scheduled to go on trial, though the trial start has now been postponed to a to-be-determined date. In the interim, revisit Joel Oliphint’s November 2018 Alive cover story on Dalton’s life and tragic death.

***

Moderna just released the initial findings from the study of its COVID vaccine, which proved almost 95 percent effective in clinical trials. This follows on the heels of Pfizer’s similarly successful test and offers increased light at the end of the tunnel as we head into 2021.

***

Regardless, with the nation in the midst of its biggest-yet coronavirus spike and public access to a vaccine still months away, DeWine issued stricter statewide mask regulations. Among the locations that have tightened mask requirements is the Columbus Zoo & Aquarium, which, beginning today (Monday, Nov. 16), will require everyone over the age of 10 to wear a mask that covers the mouth, nose and chin. Also, all Metro Parks visitors are now required to mask up while visiting any parks within the system.

***

With coronavirus relief bills currently stalled in congress, restaurants, retailers, music venues and various cultural institutions have been left to fend for themselves amid attendance restrictions, forced closures and steep revenue declines. Most recently, Thurber House announced that attendance and revenue had dropped more than 70 percent, which could force steep cuts in programming and operations. As a result, Thurber House launched a donation campaign aimed at preserving the literary institution. Similarly, Ambrose & Eve, a Brewery District restaurant that Alive followed through its lengthy opening process, recently launched a crowdfunding campaign in an effort to keep its doors open amid coronavirus-driven losses.