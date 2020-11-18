A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Caroline Louise, the Swiss Family, Jesse Remnant, Drift Mouth and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Nov. 18:

Chris Gatton at Natalie's Grandview at 7:30 p.m.

Thursday:

The Swiss Family and Jesse Remnant on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.The Wonderfool & Little Miami at Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Friday:

Drift Mouth and Todd May on the Ace of Cups patio at 7 p.m.The Coal Cave Hollow Boys at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m.Chaz & Nicki at Natalie's Worthington at 8 p.m.Caroline Louise livestream from the Rambling House at 9 p.m.The Floorwalkers at Natalie's Grandview at 5 & 8 p.m., plus livestream.

Saturday:

The Esteems livestream from the CD102.5 Big Room at 8 p.m.Bird & Byron, Ghost Soul Trio at Woodlands Tavern at 7 p.m. (sold out).

Sunday:

Bobby Floyd Trio at Natalie's Grandview at 5:30 p.m.

