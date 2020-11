The most-visited stories at columbusalive.com for the week of Nov. 9-15

1. The Other Columbus: White America must take responsibility before calling for unity

2. Food News: Meshikou Chikin opens; 1487 Brewery serving up brews in Plain City

3. Food News: Four vendors open at North Market Bridge Park

4. Secret Studio says 'Thank You, Friends'

5. Chef BJ Lieberman doesn’t want the coronavirus to cost fellow restaurateurs their dreams