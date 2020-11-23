CD102.5 returns to the airwaves as CD92.9, a third coronavirus vaccine shows promise and more happenings from the weekend

It’s obviously been a difficult year for everyone, but at least Columbus music fans now have something for which to give thanks. On Sunday, independently owned radio station CD102.5 announced that it had returned to the airwaves as CD92.9 FM/AM. This news comes just three weeks after the station switched exclusively to a digital stream when it failed to reach an agreement with its previous FCC lease holder.

“We continued to broadcast digitally online, so we never went away,” station owner Randy Malloy said in a press release accompanying news of the deal (this new agreement also gives Malloy the option to purchase the FCC licenses). “Big corporate radio is slashing staff by the thousands across the United States, and we are proud to continue to offer live, independently operated radio. … We are one of the last bastions of independent radio in the United States – and we relish that role.”

Expect to read more about these dealings in the near future at Alive.

A third coronavirus vaccine, this one from AstraZeneca, has been found to be 70 percent effective in clinical trials. The news follows successful trials from Moderna and Pfizer. But unlike the Pfizer vaccine, which must be stored at subzero temperatures, making storage and transport difficult, the AstraZeneca vaccine can be refrigerated for long periods. It’s also cheaper to manufacture using existing technologies, with the company saying it is prepared to produce 3 billion doses next year, pending approval.

The Columbus Crew won its opening playoff game, dispatching of the New York Red Bulls on Saturday by a final score of 3-2. The teams were tied 1-1 at the half before the Crew reeled off a couple of goals, capped by a Gyasi Zardes header that put the team up 3-1 in the 68th minute. Though the Red Bulls cut the lead to a goal in the 90th minute, the Crew held on, advancing to play the winner of Tuesday’s match between Nashville SC and Toronto SC. The Crew’s second round game is scheduled to take place on Sunday, Nov. 29.

The Ohio State Buckeyes rolled up 42 points against the ninth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers, holding on for a 42-35 win on Saturday. The Buckeyes, currently ranked third in the nation, are set to square off against the University of Illinois on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Cleveland Browns continued an unexpectedly successful 2020 campaign, beating the Philadelphia Eagles to move to 7-3 on the season. Over in Cincinnati, promising rookie QB Joe Burrow, who has deep Ohio ties, looks to be done for the season following a brutal hit that led to him being carted from the field with a leg injury. An official diagnosis has not yet been made, but following the game Burrow logged on to Twitter and wrote, “See ya next year.”

Here’s hoping for a speedy recovery.