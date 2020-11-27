The doc exploring gentrification in Olde Towne East is streaming on the Wexner Center website through Dec. 3

For four years in the early 2000s, directors Linda Goode Bryant and Laura Poitras documented the changes in Olde Towne East as gay families began moving into the area and renovating the neighborhood's stately but then-inexpensive Victorian-era homes. In the process (and even more since), working-class African American families were displaced.

"Flag Wars," which was made with support from the Wexner Center's Film/Video Studio, documents uncomfortable clashes in Olde Towne East, and it has since become a Columbus filmmaking classic. Issues of gentrification across the city are just as relevant today as they were 20 years ago.

Through Dec. 3, you can watch "Flag Wars" for free via the Wexner Center's website. Also, check out a recent conversation with the Wex's director of film and video, Dave Filipi, and Goode Bryant here.