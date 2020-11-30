The closure was confirmed in a post by the official AMC Theatres Facebook page on Monday, and in emails to customers.

AMC Theatres has permanently closed the Lennox Town Center 24 location on Kinnear Road, according to signage placed in the windows on Monday.

The closure was confirmed in a post by the official AMC Theatres Facebook page on Monday, and in emails to customers. The Lennox theatre also has been removed from the AMC website.

Calls to AMC Theatres for comment were not immediately returned on Monday.

Other central Ohio AMC locations — Columbus 10 at Westpointe, Dublin Village 18, Easton 30 and Grove City 14 — are still operating and have movies listed on their websites.

ethompson@dispatch.com

@miss_ethompson