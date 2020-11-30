The Crew advances to the Eastern Conference Finals, another Short North shop closes its doors and more from the Thanksgiving weekend

The Columbus Crew extended its 2020 season by besting Nashville SC 2-0 on Sunday to advance to the Eastern Conference finals for the first time since 2017. The Crew notched both goals in extra time (Pedro Santos scored in the 99th minute and Gyasi Zardes added an insurance goal four minutes later), a late-game flurry that followed a challenging week for the team in which seven Crew players tested positive for COVID-19. With the win, the Crew will now host the 8th-seeded New England Revolution at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, Dec. 6, with the winner moving on to play for the MLS Cup.

***

On Saturday, Glean owner Dawn McCombs posted on Facebook that the Short North shop would be closing its doors and moving to an online-only model. "Glean has had to make the difficult decision to close our brick and mortar store," McCombs wrote in the post, made on Small Business Saturday. "However, we will continue to sell our handmade bath and body products online. In the coming months we will be rebranding and are excited to share our new ideas with you!" You can watch a 10TV interview with McCombs about the decision by clicking here.

***

Ohio State didn't play this past weekend, having canceled its game against the University of Illinois amid a coronavirus spike. The team's status has still not been determined for its coming game against Michigan State University, which is scheduled to take place on Saturday, Dec. 5, but officials sounded optimistic that the game would go ahead as planned. The Illinois cancellation is the second of the season for the Buckeyes, who were also forced by COVID-19 to forgo a Nov. 14 game against the University of Maryland. Further cancellations could put Ohio State in jeopardy of missing the College Football Playoffs.

***

Finally, spend some time reading this delightful Dispatch profile on "the Lorax of Greenlawn," Randy Rogers, who has spent years dutifully caring for the cemetery.