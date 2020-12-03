In addition to a heavy virtual component, the annual fest will also hold distanced screenings at select theaters nationwide, including the Gateway Film Center

While the 2021 edition of the Sundance Film Festival will take place largely online, organizers announced the fest would also hold screenings at select theaters nationwide, including at the Gateway Film Center in Columbus.

“Thanks to a constellation of independent cinema communities across the U.S. we are not putting on our festival alone,” Festival Director Tabitha Jackson said in a press release.



In addition to the screenings at Gateway, Sundance, normally held in Park City, Utah, will also show films at Birmingham, Alabama’s Sidewalk Drive-In, Pasadena, California’s Rose Bowl and Denver’s Sie Film Center, among others. (Click here to view a full list of participating theaters.)

Amid a still-raging coronavirus pandemic, a bulk of the festival will take place virtually, with feature films premiering online at dedicated times throughout the day, followed by a live Q&A. Ticketholders would have a three-hour window to watch the premiere, and second screenings would be available for 24 hours two days after the debut.

“Our ambition is for everyone to come together, safely, wherever they may be, and participate in screenings on our platform at the same time," said Sundance Institute Executive Director Keri Putnam.

The Sundance Film Festival is scheduled to take place January 28 through February 3, and tickets will be available for purchase for the general public beginning on January 7.

Expect a full slate of Sundance 2021 films to be announced in the coming weeks.