Casey Goodson, 23, was shot and killed by an Ohio sheriff's deputy on Friday

On Friday, an Ohio sheriff’s deputy shot and killed Casey Goodson, a 23-year-old Black man who was neither a suspect nor the focus of any investigation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Franklin County Sheriff's Office (FCSO) said that Jason Meade, a 17-year FCSO veteran assigned full-time to the U.S. Marshals' task force, shot and killed Goodson. Earlier, the Sheriff’s Office said that Goodson was approached after officers allegedly spotted him waving a gun from his car.

Through attorney Sean Walton and in posts on social media, the family has questioned the circumstances of the shooting, saying Goodson was returning home from the dentist and was entering the home carrying his lunch when he was killed. “Even hours after his death, the keys that he used to let himself in the house as he was shot and killed hung in the door — a reminder to his family of how close he was to safety,” attorney Walton wrote in a statement posted to social media on Sunday. “It is troubling that authorities have already stated that they believe the shooting to be justified, prior to any investigation taking place and before any information has been released to the family.”

On social media, the U.S. Marshals Office said a weapon was recovered from Goodson at the scene, though the statement doesn’t clarify if Goodson had drawn the weapon on officers or if it was discovered in the aftermath of the shooting. On social media, Goodson’s mother, Tamala Goodson, posted a photograph of what she said was her son’s concealed carry permit. Walton confirmed this in his statement, writing, “Casey was licensed to carry a concealed weapon and Ohio does not prohibit the open carrying of firearms.”

Peter Tobin, the U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, said that officers from a fugitive task force that included marshals and Franklin County Sheriff's SWAT officers had been looking for another suspect, and as that unsuccessful search concluded, Goodson drove past officers. “He was seen driving down the street waving a gun,” Tobin said during a press conference. “That’s when the deputy, at some point after that, he confronted him. And it went badly.”

Goodson was transported to Ohio Health Riverside Methodist Hospital where he later died. Authorities said an autopsy will be conducted this week.

On Sunday, Columbus Division of Police, which was not involved in the shooting but will be handling the investigation via its Critical Incident and Response Team, posted a statement detailing what it termed the facts of the case. In the statement, CPD said that no other officers witnessed the shooting and that no eyewitnesses had yet been identified. The statement also said that there was no body camera footage of the shooting because “Franklin County Sheriff’s task force officers are not issued body cameras.”

“Our demand is that the authorities provide the family with answers for Casey’s death and that the officer involved be held accountable,” Walton said in his statement. “The family and the community demand swift justice for Casey Goodson.”

***

Aftermath, a club on the Far East Side, has been cited by the Ohio Investigative Unit for “egregious violations” of public health orders related to the coronavirus following a Saturday concert by singer and rapper Trey Songz that attracted an audience of around 500. According to the Dispatch, the club, located in a shopping plaza at 1921 Channingway Center Dr., was cited for improper conduct and disorderly activities in violation of its liquor permit after undercover agents witnessed patrons, many of whom were unmasked, dancing in close proximity and sharing alcoholic drinks from the same bottle, passed between groups. The citations will go before the Ohio Liquor Control Commission for potential penalties.

***

In sports news, the Columbus Crew SC defeated the New England Revolution 1-0 at Mapfre Stadium on Sunday, winning the Eastern Conference championship and advancing to the MLS Cup for the third time in team history. The Crew will face either the Seattle Sounders or Minnesota United in the MLS Cup, which is set to take place at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday, Dec. 12.

***

The Nelsonville Music Festival is currently in a holding pattern for 2021 due to uncertainty related to COVID-19. In a press release, NMF, which has usually started ticket presales at this point, said it was waiting to make any announcements regarding the 2021 festival.

“We want nothing more than to get back to sharing live music with our Stuart’s Opera House and NMF families … but, we will only do this when we are certain our audience, our performers, our vendors, and our staff can all participate safely and with minimal risk,” fest officials wrote. “We are cautiously hopeful for the future of live music and our dedicated part here in Southeast Ohio, but we are also realistic that we may have to continue to be patient, a little while longer.”