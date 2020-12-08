Learn how to improve your memory and make the perfect risotto in this HBO Max series produced by Nathan Fielder

"I spend a lot of time walking around New York, trying to find the answers to life's biggest questions," says filmmaker John Wilson in the trailer for his new HBO series, "How to with John Wilson." And that's really it. That's the show.

Wilson documents everyday life in New York City, amassing hundreds (thousands?) of hours of footage, then stitches it together in short episodes with (loose) instructional themes, like "How to Improve Your Memory" and, my personal favorite, "How to Make the Perfect Risotto." The effect is quirky, hilarious, gross, endearing, surprising and, for anyone who has spent any time in New York, warmly nostalgic.

As the narrator, Wilson is the central character, but you rarely see him, and most of the time the subjects he's filming don't see him, either. He's an anxious, observant, anonymous man behind a camera (sometimes peeking around the corner of a building or a signpost or some other obstruction), capturing moments you could only capture if you spent every day filming the streets of New York.

My must-watch hook to the series came when I heard that it's produced by Nathan Fielder, the creator and host of one of my favorite Comedy Central shows, "Nathan for You." It's not the same type of show, but there's enough of an awkward comedic crossover that fans of Fielder will likely dig Wilson and his approach. In "How to Improve Your Memory," for instance, a random interaction in the grocery store leads Wilson to a "Mandela Effect" conference at a Best Western Plus in Ketchum, Idaho, where he observes a cast of Fielder-esque, I-can't-believe-this-person-really-exists characters.

Fair warning: Do not watch the fourth episode, "How to Cover Your Furniture," around kids, and be prepared to recoil during part of it. (My wife to me: "I've never seen your face look like that before.")

The six-episode first season wraps up just as pandemic lockdown orders went into place. I can't imagine how Wilson will make another season during the COVID era; the show depends so much on everyday, "normal" life. But I wouldn't put it past him, either. Plus, the guy seems to have a virtually endless supply of footage.

You can watch the first episode, "How to Make Small Talk," for free at HBO's website, and below is the trailer for the season. Below that is a nine-minute "anatomy of a scene" mini-documentary with Wilson and Fielder, which is not actually the anatomy of a scene, and which takes a very "Nathan for You" turn about midway through.