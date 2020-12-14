The latest updates from the bar and restaurant scenes

Owners Erion Permeti and Klaudio Pali opened Rodos European Grill last week at 3369 Indianola Ave. in Clintonville. Open for lunch and dinner, the new spot serves a combination of Greek, Albanian, Italian and Turkish fare, such as gyros, panini, kebabs, baklava and more.

The award-winning New American restaurant inside Hilton Columbus Downtown, Gallerie Bar & Bistro, will not return in its previous form, according to a spokesperson with the hotel. After the fine-dining restaurant’s business dried up because of the pandemic, Gallerie executive chef Bill Glover parted ways with the hotel and joined Ray Ray’s Hog Pit as its CEO. Glover made the decision after learning he would be furloughed until 2021. The Hilton provided the following update via email: “Due to the current environment and impact to business brought on by the pandemic, Gallerie Bistro has been consolidated within the bar area. Gallerie Bar continues to offer our locally recognized full dinner menu, table service and craft cocktails. At this time, the restaurant space (Gallerie Bistro) offers breakfast on weekends.”

After resolving multiple legal disputes with its landlord, the Cleveland-based restaurant TownHall will open next month at 800 N. High St. in the Short North, according to reporting by Columbus Business First. Located in the Moxy Hotel building, the street-level restaurant and its rooftop bar, Mandrake, were preparing to make their Columbus debut last spring when the COVID-19 outbreak put a halt to those plans.

A longtime North Side business, Bruno’s Pizza & Restaurant, closed this weekend — another victim of the financial fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement posted on Facebook, the restaurant wrote: “After 48 years of successful business, it is with tremendous disappointment that we must close our doors and turn the lights out one last time. Our last day of operation will be December 13, 2020.” Bruno’s is located at 1766 E. Dublin-Granville Road.

Taft’s Brewpourium Columbus has decided to temporarily close because of the pandemic. Located at 500 W. Broad St. in Franklinton, the brewpub and New Haven-style pizzeria from Cincinnati made a splashy debut in November 2019. In a Facebook post last week, the brewery stated that it is committed to reopening in Columbus “when the time is right.”