Casey Goodson protests continue in Columbus, Cleveland finally set to ditch the name Indians and more happenings from the weekend

Over the weekend, hundreds rallied in support of Casey Goodson, who was shot and killed by deputy Jason Meade on December 4. On Saturday, according to the Dispatch, organizers distributed Subway sandwiches to attendees. During a musical performance, protesters then raised the sandwiches and keys in the air — a reference to the Goodson family's contention that Casey was shot in the back by Meade while unlocking the door to the house and carrying lunch he had purchased for the family.

Additionally, Peter Tobin, U.S. Marshal for the Southern District of Ohio, walked back some of the remarks he made the night of Goodson's death, during which he described the shooting as justified. Tobin said on Friday that the task force had finished its work and that Meade was acting on his own as a sheriff's deputy when the shooting happened, and that it was was premature for him to provide any conclusion, opinion or facts of the shooting.

***

We're still in for some long, dark winter months as the coronavirus continues to batter the United States, with hospitalizations and deaths spiking across the country. But we've finally entered into what could be the beginning of the end of the pandemic with the Dispatch reporting that Ohio will distribute its first doses of the vaccine to 20 to 30 frontline medical personnel today at Ohio State University's Wexner Medical Center. Pfizer's vaccine was approved by the FDA on Friday and will be administered first to frontline responders and nursing home residents, with the general public expected to receive access sometime in the early spring of 2021.

***

The Cleveland Indians, on the verge of trading generational talent and face of the franchise Francisco Lindor, have managed to shift the conversation away from the looming talent purge with a New York Times report that the team will finally drop the Indians name, long a point of contention. A new name hasn't been announced, though the Cleveland Spiders appears to have gained some momentum in the public sphere.

***

In case you missed it, the Columbus Crew claimed the MLS Cup at Mapfre Stadium on Saturday, besting the defending champion Seattle Sounders 3-0. While most managed to celebrate the team's victory without invoking unrelated local tragedies, Douglas Kridler, president and CEO of the Columbus Foundation, released and then subsequently deleted a statement in which he described the victory as an inspiration at the end of a week filled with blood, sweat and tears, making specific reference to the police shooting death of Casey Goodson. The statement was met with immediate condemnation on social media and Kridler followed by releasing an apology via the Columbus Foundation's official Twitter account.