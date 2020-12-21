Congressional leaders agree on a stimulus package, including $15 billion for the Save Our Stages act; a Harmony Project TV pilot is in the works; the Buckeyes clinch a Clemson rematch; and more from the second-to-last weekend of 2020.

At long last, Congress has agreed on a stimulus bill. Last night, Congressional leaders relayed highlights from a $900 billion stimulus package and a $1.4 trillion government funding deal that will provide "another round of direct payments, enhanced unemployment benefits and billions of dollars for struggling industries," Politico reports.

Crucially, the relief package includes the Save Our Stages act, with $15 billion allocated for "live venues, independent movie theaters and cultural institutions," according to Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi and Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “I’m especially pleased this this bill will provide money for bars and restaurants, and $15 billion in SPA grants for theater operators and small venue operators through the Save Our Stages Act," Schumer said on the Senate floor. "These venues are so important to my state and so many other states across the country. They are the lifeblood of our communities. They were the first to close and will be the last to open. This bill gives them a fighting chance.”

The measure is expected to pass today.

***

Apart from running back Trey Sermon, who set a new rushing record with 331 yards, the Buckeyes weren't exactly dominant in the Big Ten Championship game against Northwestern on Saturday. But the 22-10 victory was enough to get Ohio State into the College Football Playoff, where they'll once again face the Clemson Tigers. To date, the Buckeyes are 0-4 against Clemson.

***

On Facebook, Harmony Project's David Brown shared news about a TV pilot with John Legend's production company. "Earlier this year, I signed a contract with ABC Studios, Joanna Coles, and John Legend's Get Lifted Film Company to develop a pilot based on the work of Harmony Project, and we negotiated the filming of the pilot to be in Columbus and to be about the people of Columbus. If the pilot goes to series, it will be about finding harmony across the nation," Brown said.

***

Caitlin McGurk of the Billy Ireland Cartoon Library & Museum wrote a beautiful personal essay about grief, loss and Christmas cookies for Slate.

***

Columbus drag queen Georgia Jackson, aka Tony Haslett, who was recently featured in Erica Thompson's "Black Out" series, has died. Nina West posted this tribute: "So saddened to hear the news of Georgia Jackson’s passing. She was a Columbus icon, having paved the way for so many of us to have the chance to do what we do. Thank you for always showing me so much kindness and for the laughs every time we saw one another. Columbus has lost a legend."