A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including the Beatles Marathon, Teeny Tucker, Songs of Freedom, SEPH and more

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Wednesday, Dec. 30:

Oh Freedom III: Songs of Hope livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Thursday:

Sgt. Peppercorn's Marathon presents the 11th annual Beatles Marathon, a virtual concert livestreamed from Secret Studio beginning at 11 a.m. and concluding after Joe Peppercorn and other musicians play all 214 Beatles songs (plus some others) in chronological order.Teeny Tucker's New Year's Eve Celebration livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 10:30 p.m., part of the Ohiolina Music Festival.

Saturday:

SEPH livestream from the CD92.9 Big Room at 8 p.m.Sons of Gladys tribute to Tom Petty livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.