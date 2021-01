The most-visited stories at columbusalive.com for the week of Dec. 21-27

1. The Other Columbus: When police enter a space it no longer belongs to you

2. Speakeasy pizzeria the Wizard of Za opens brick-and-mortar in Clintonville

3. Ambrose and Eve closes its doors for good

4. Weekend Wanderlust: The best treks for a COVID winter

5. Clip and save in the event of another Columbus police shooting