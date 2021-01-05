Other appointments include the American Association of Service Coordinators, Ohio Living, Ice Miller and Beverly Woodford Broker.

YMCA of Central Ohio has named Erik Farley as its first senior vice president of equity and inclusion. In his role, Farley will bring together teams and strategies that will advance the YMCA’s efforts to be an anti-racist organization and create long-term systemic change.

Previously, Farley served as the dean of student leadership and community engagement at Denison University. To his new role, Farley brings years of experience creating a culturally inclusive environment and a proven ability to foster change.

Stay up to date with the region’s dynamic business scene. Subscribe to Columbus CEO’s weekly newsletter.

American Association of Service Coordinators has named Michelle Missler president and CEO. Missler will help grow the company’s membership base, strengthen existing partnerships and move the organization forward.

Missler steps into the role with nearly two decades of experience in affordable senior housing, service coordination and program development. Most recently, she served as the service coordinators’ association vice president. Missler holds a master’s degree in sociology from Arizona State University and is a licensed social worker in the state of Ohio.

Ohio Living has appointed Leslie Belfance and Dean Palombaro divisional executive directors. In their new roles, they will collaborate and oversee operating responsibilities at the company’s 12 life care communities.

Belfance will provide guidance to Ohio Living Westminster-Thurber, Cape May, Quaker Heights, Dorothy Love, Mount Pleasant, and Llanfair. Belfance has been with Ohio Living since 2002, most recently serving as executive director for the Westminster-Thurber community.

Palombaro will oversee Ohio Living Breckenridge Village, Vineyard at Catawba, Swan Creek, Rockynol, Lake Vista and Sarah Moore. Palombaro joined Ohio Living in 2013 as an administrator, and most recently, he served as executive director for the Breckenridge Village community.

Ice Miller has named Lindsay Miller one of 10 new firm partners. Miller, a partner in the public affairs and government laws group, brings to the table 15 years of experience in technology initiatives.

As a partner, Miller, a member of the Ohio Women’s Bar Association, will provide guidance to multi-sector leaders, implement policies to enable developing technologies and advise municipalities. Miller is a 2013 graduate of Ohio State University Moritz College of Law.

The brokerage of Beverly Woodford has named Sharon Pantelis as a new team member. Pantelis brings over 30 years of experience to the role.

In addition to her new role, Pantelis will continue to serve as the president of the Pinecrest Civic Association. She also serves as a commissioner with the Mid East Area Commission and is its zoning chair. Pantelis holds a bachelor’s degree in business administration and marketing from Franklin University.