The fallout continues from last week's violent insurrection at the U.S. Capitol

The fallout from last week’s siege of the U.S. Capitol by supporters of Donald Trump continued over the weekend, with social media platforms, including Twitter, removing the president’s accounts citing concerns that Trump would continue to use the platforms to stoke violence.

“After close review of recent Tweets from the @realDonaldTrump account and the context around them — specifically how they are being received and interpreted on and off Twitter — we have permanently suspended the account due to the risk of further incitement of violence,” the company wrote on Friday.

Democrats have also unveiled a resolution to impeach Trump, charging him with “incitement of insurrection” following the attack on the Capitol, which left five dead, including a Capitol police officer. Over the weekend it was also reported that a second capitol police officer died by suicide on Saturday, days after responding to the the riots that took place on Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Despite the attack, and just hours after the siege ended, 147 Republicans still voted to overturn the election results. These include eight senators and 139 representatives, five of whom are from Ohio: Jim Jordan, Steve Chabot, Warren Davidson, Bill Johnson and Bob Gibbs.

While some of the early images that surfaced from the riots — an insurrectionist with his feet resting on Nancy Pelosi’s desk, another carrying her lectern — were borderline cartoonish, new footage emerged over the weekend that revealed the far darker side of the insurrection.

In a subsequent report, ProPublica identified members of several well-known hate groups who participated in the attack, including hardcore nativists and white nationalists who were part of the 2017 white power rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.

Alongside these fascists and far-right extremists were a number of massively deluded individuals, including the QAnon-embracing woman shot and killed by Capitol police, who were convinced the election had been stolen. This idea was fueled not only by Trump, but by entire news networks (Fox, Newsmax, OANN) and large portions of the Republican political apparatus. That some believed these lies sincerely doesn’t excuse or justify their participation in the insurrection, but it does mean that some of the blame should be placed on those politicians who willingly fed these delusions.

As a result, in the days since the riots, there has been increased talk centered on those Republican politicians who were seen as inciting violence alongside Trump, including senators Josh Hawley (Missouri), Ted Cruz (Texas) and Ron Johnson (Wisconsin). Most recently, Sen. Sheldon Whitehouse called on those three, and potentially others, to be kicked off of relevant committees and potentially expelled from the Senate.

***

Late last week, Marc Gofstein, the Public Information Officer for the Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, was forced to tender his resignation following a post on his personal Facebook page critical of the law enforcement response to the Capitol riots.

“Law enforcement freely letting mobs storm the Capitol Building, not stopping domestic terrorists from desecrating the House and Senate chambers, and even taking selfies with the Trumpies,” Gofstein wrote in the post. “If this was a BLM protest, we'd be seeing tanks and mass casualties. White privilege at its worst.”

In a statement following his dismissal, Gofstein defended his post, writing, in part, “Law enforcement freely letting mobs storm the Capitol Building, not stopping domestic terrorists from desecrating the House and Senate chambers, and even taking selfies with the Trumpies.”

***

On Sunday, Bake Me Happy announced it would be closing the Merion Village location for the day after receiving racist threats. "The caller said 'We are going to do this and this to you and F you, you N-word," said Letha Pugh, who owns the business with her wife Wendy Miller Pugh, in an interview with the Dispatch. The bakery plans to resume normal hours on Tuesday.

***

In a move that shouldn’t surprise anyone, the Arnold Sports Festival, which was among the first COVID casualties of 2020, announced it would be postponed until later in 2021, with the state and nation still in the grip of the ongoing pandemic. Organizers are currently eyeing a date in the second half of the year and anticipate making an update soon.

***

In better sporting news, long-suffering Browns fans finally have reason to celebrate, as the team registered its first playoff win since 1994, taking a big early lead against the rival Pittsburgh Steelers and then holding on for a 48-37 victory. The Browns now face off against the Kansas City Chiefs next weekend.