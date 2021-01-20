A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Mery Steel, Cold Piece of Work, Dawna and more.
Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.
Friday, Jan. 22:Mery Steel livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.
Cold Piece of Work livestream from the CD2.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.
Dawna livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Saturday:Detention livestream from the CD92.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.
Sons of Gladys Tom Petty Tribute livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
Sunday:Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.
To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.