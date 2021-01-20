A compilation of livestreams and attend-at-your-own-risk local shows, including Mery Steel, Cold Piece of Work, Dawna and more.

Note: These are listings, not recommendations. When in doubt, stay home. And wear a mask. Full editor's note for concert listings here.

Friday, Jan. 22:

Mery Steel livestream from Rambling House at 9 p.m.Cold Piece of Work livestream from the CD2.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.Dawna livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Saturday:

Detention livestream from the CD92.9FM Big Room at 8 p.m.Sons of Gladys Tom Petty Tribute livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

Sunday:

Hoo Doo Soul Band livestream from Natalie's Grandview at 8 p.m.

To submit a livestream or outdoor/socially distant concert for consideration, email details to joliphint@columbusalive.com AND adowning@columbusalive.com.