The Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland has appointed Dwight Smith, president and chief executive officer of Columbus-based Sophisticated Systems, to chair of the board of directors for 2021.

Previously, Smith served as deputy chair of the Cleveland board from 2018 to 2020, and as director since 2017. He also served as the director of the organization’s Cincinnati branch in 2015 and 2016.

The Building Industry Association of Central Ohio (BIA) has named Jeff Yates of Manor Homes to the role of 2021 president. In his new role, Yates plans to recast the Parade of Homes event, which features local builders and their work, and restructure the organization's membership program.

Yates has worked for Manor Homes for 23 years, and during his tenure, he has actively participated in the company’s many entries to the Parade of Homes. In 2017, Yates joined the BIA’s board of trustees. Most recently, he served as the chair of the committee responsible for reshaping the Parade of Homes event.

Kimball Midwest, an industrial supplier, has named Julio Ramirez to the newly created role of chief financial officer, Tyler Wooddell to newly created role of chief business development officer and Steve Thompson to general sales manager. Within each team, the three will provide leadership and continue to support the organization’s efforts.

Before working with Kimball Midwest, Ramirez served as the chief financial officer of Unity Aluminum, as well as the director on the board of Atlas LLC. He has his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from the University of Miami.

Wooddell joined Kimball Midwest in 2009, and steps into his new role with years of leadership experience across several departments. In the newly created role, he will contribute to the overall vision of the company and provide business support.

Thompson will begin his new role with over three decades of experience in the industry. Most recently, he served as the director of sales since 2018. He began working at the company in 2012 as the regional manager, and throughout his tenure, his team has achieved rapid growth.

Thompson Hine LLP has named Daniel Ujczo to the senior counsel in the Columbus office. In his new role, he will work with the company’s international trade and transportation practices.

Most recently, Ujczo served as the Canada-U.S. practice group chair for Dickinson Wright PLLC. He routinely advises on matters including custom classification and compliance, utilization of preferential trade agreements, tariff mitigation and exclusions and more.

OrthoNeuro has named Jaqueline Petty to the role of chief administrative officer and Brian Hart to the role of chief operating officer. In their new roles, the two will contribute to the company’s effort to enhance the patient experience and company innovation and growth.

Petty has served OrthoNeuro for nearly five years, starting as the executive director of business operations in 2016. She steps into the role with over 20 years of experience in the healthcare industry. In her new position, she will oversee financial operations, revenue cycle, compliance and human resources.

Hart, who brings two decades of clinical and administrative leadership experience, has served the company for over a decade. Most recently, he served as the executive director of clinical operations. In the new role, he will have added corporate responsibilities, while continuing to oversee various company efforts and operations.