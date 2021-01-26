The nonprofit's president discusses changes to its signature lecture series, which continues with free virtual events tomorrow and next month.

Last year began like so many others for the New Albany Community Foundation. Fresh off another successful season of its signature New Albany Lecture Series, which closed with another sold-out event that featured a moderated debate between Republican power broker Newt Gingrich and Barack Obama adviser Valerie Jarrett, the foundation was looking forward to celebrating its 25th anniversary with a slew of programs that underscore its four pillars of impact: lifelong learning, health and wellness, arts and culture, and environmental sustainability.

Then the COVID-19 pandemic changed everything.

“Nobody anticipated what was going to happen,” says foundation president Craig Mohre. “It was not unlike every organization; we had to assess what kind of year we thought we were going to have. Back in March, I mean, we were slashing budgets, trying to cut everywhere we could, because we weren’t sure if we could raise any money this year.” One thing that wasn’t on the chopping block, however, was the New Albany Lecture Series, which shifted from ticketed, in-person events to free, virtual events for the 2020-21 season.

“We were committed to continuing the mission of the lecture series,” Mohre says. “We think it’s important.”

The first two virtual events, featuring Princeton professor Eddie S. Glaude Jr. with NBC4’s Darlene Hill on Sept. 16 and historian and author Ibram X. Kendi with lawyer and author Michelle Alexander on Oct. 21, showcased the foundation’s ability to successfully adapt to the times. The 2020-21 season continues tomorrow with a debate between CNN commentator David Axelrod and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, moderated by NBC4’s Colleen Marshall. The season concludes with lectures from National Geographic writer Dan Buettner on Feb. 22 and Margaret Trudeau, Canadian author and actress (and mother to prime minister Justin Trudeau), on May 4.

Columbus Monthly spoke with Mohre about the lecture series last week; the interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Let’s start with the name: What drove the decision to change it from The Jefferson Series to the New Albany Lecture Series last year?

We’re getting ready to dedicate a new outdoor amphitheater next to the McCoy [Center for the Arts], where we intend to have a performance series. We’re also talking about a film festival. And as we were talking about branding and marketing, we decided we would call it the New Albany Signature Series. And then underneath that umbrella, you would have a menu of offerings: lectures, performances, film, all these things. Kind of like a Chautauqua model, if you’re familiar with Chautauqua. So from a branding standpoint, it made sense that all of it have “New Albany” in the name—New Albany Signature Series, New Albany Performance Series, New Albany Lecture Series, that kind of thing.

And then under the umbrella of the lecture series, you have other, smaller subseries—like the New Albany Center for Civil Discourse and Debate, which is less of a physical space and more of an intellectual space, right?

Right, that’s one subset underneath the lecture series. We also have a series on mental health that started several years ago, with Mariel Hemingway. We’ve had Patrick Kennedy, Glenn Close, Michael Phelps. As you know, the incidences of teenage anxiety, depression, suicide, all of that’s on the rise. We had suicides here in New Albany, and it’s happening everywhere in the country. So we thought, let’s not hide from this; let’s hit it head-on. We always do, typically, a national security/foreign policy forum. Those happen just about every year. And then three years ago, I think, we started the Center for Civil Discourse and Debate.

That was really in response to how vitriolic and negative public, political discourse had become not only in the country, but right here. We wanted to provide the community and the students with a model that modeled civility and respect. [We wanted to show that] you can argue passionately about your views and perspectives, but you can do it in a civil, respectful way.

I remember when you announced that initiative and being really struck by how timely and necessary it was and is. It seems that a lot of the issues we face as a country tie back to failings of the American education system. We don’t really teach kids how to debate and disagree in a constructive way.

That was a big part of why we did it. When we have a contract with any of our speakers, we write into the contract that they will do a student engagement that same day. We invite school districts from across Central Ohio to participate. So for Glenn Close, as an example, we had 1,000 kids representing over 30 schools—inner-city, suburban, rural, public, private—from Newark to Columbus West High School to Marion Pleasant High School. It’s a pretty big footprint.

One benefit of the pandemic, frankly, is we had to go to virtual programs, and we’re not limited to how many can participate. We’re over 2,000 [signed up] for Jan. 27 and climbing as schools add on. And you know, that one feed into a school may have 50 to 100 kids watching. We don’t really know.

Speaking of the pandemic, tell us a little about how you formulated your plan to pivot for that. Was going virtual a natural switch, and do you think you’ll continue using the format post-pandemic?

We didn’t really have a choice; If we wanted to do [the lectures], we couldn’t do them in person given the governor’s restrictions on gatherings. So we decided to do it virtually. We use Live Technologies for the platform—it was important for us that it be safe, not hackable, but also that we not limit the number of participants.

It’s worked pretty well. The benefit, as I mentioned, was we quickly realized that we’re reaching exponentially more people—thousands, maybe tens of thousands. Our sponsors liked that, and then we decided to make them all free, so the sponsorships and endowment funds subsidized the program.

I think we would like to keep a virtual element moving forward, because we can reach so many more people. But we don’t want to disincentivize people coming to the lectures; the other thing is, you have to have cooperation from the speakers and their agencies. So I’m not promising that we’ll do this all the time in the future, but we would like to. We’re going to try to, as much as we can.

How do you decide which speakers to bring in?

We have an ongoing list with, literally, scores of potential speakers, and we update it every year. We think about, what are the important, timely issues that our audience would care about? Who may have a book coming out? What are the community’s priorities? We want people who are credible, have expertise and insights that our audience would benefit from, that when they walk out of there, they think, “Wow, I’m really smarter now than I was when I walked in there.” We also think about, what would benefit the students and the teachers?

We try to be balanced politically. I get criticized from both sides, honestly, but that kind of tells me that we must be doing it OK, if both sides are always upset. But that’s the whole point of the civil discourse, is to present different views that maybe you don’t normally support and hopefully you’ll be open to listening to those perspectives.

Going back to the Center for Civil Discourse and Debate: You created that aspect in the midst of a very politically charged climate that has only gotten more intense in the three years since. How do you see that having a place now that we have a president who’s trying to be a little more unifying and less divisive?

I think we’re going to continue what we’ve been doing. I will tell you, Valerie Jarrett, she turned to me and said, “This needs to be happening in every school, every factory floor around the country. What you’re doing here needs to happen everywhere.” It was a great endorsement, and it kind of made us feel like, OK, we’re on the right track.

Do you have plans to expand into other communities and cities?

We’re focused here on Central Ohio. I think Phil Derrow [whose family’s foundation underwrites the Center for Civil Discourse and Debate] has aspirations to do more with the center. I said to him, “Look, I can devote one program out of our season each year to this. If you want to do more, you might do it through the schools or something else. I don’t have the bandwidth, the staff support, to do a program every month, though I’d love to.” But I think down the road, there’s a chance he may figure out how to do that.