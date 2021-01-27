A North Side hotel operated by the YMCA of Central Ohio and serving as the Shelter for Isolation and Quarantine (SIQ) site has struggled to maintain needed provisions for homeless individuals affected by the coronavirus.

Adam Johnson entered into a two-week quarantine on Thursday, Jan. 7, shortly after a man on his floor at a homeless shelter tested positive for COVID-19.

Following established policy, Johnson, who said he has since tested negative for the virus, settled into a room at a North Side hotel currently serving as the Shelter for Isolation and Quarantine (SIQ) site, a facility established by the Community Shelter Board in partnership with the YMCA of Central Ohio to provide assistance to people experiencing homelessness who have tested positive for COVID-19, have exhibited symptoms or have come in contact with someone who has the virus.

Since moving to the hotel, Johnson has been confined to his room, where he’s filled his hours by watching TV and playing video games on a provided tablet.

Continue reading on Columbus Alive.