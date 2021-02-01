Community members join in Goodale Park to commemorate the late Casey Goodson's birthday and the family of Andre Hill continues to advocate for Andre's Law

More than 200 people gathered in Goodale Park to commemorate what would have been Casey Goodson’s 24th birthday on Saturday. Goodson was shot and killed outside of his home by a Franklin County Sheriff’s SWAT Deputy on Dec. 4. A Dispatch report described the gathering, which featured speakers including Goodson’s mother, Tamala Paine, as a somber affair.

***

Ohio has continued to bungle its rollout of the COVID-19 vaccine, with educators detailing myriad issues accessing Kroger’s vaccine registration website over the weekend. On Reddit, one user recounted crashed websites, error messages and various other headaches that accompanied a failed daylong attempt to register for an appointment to receive the vaccine. Replying to an inquiry from the Dispatch, a spokesperson for Kroger said the website was overwhelmed by the high volume of traffic and that the business would inform schools when additional times were available.

***

Dispatch columnist Theodore Decker recently recounted his battle with COVID-19 in horrifying detail, an experience he described thusly:

Imagine that your bed is a stainless steel vat. You are flat on your back at the bottom, with sandbags pinning down each of your arms and legs. The vat is then flooded with cold, dirty dishwater to a level that is just to the tip of your nose. If you crane your neck forward, you can reach just far enough out of the water to suck some air. But this makes your neck tired, of course, so eventually back underwater you go.

Decker's account is a good reminder to continue to wear a mask in public, wash your hands religiously and continue to practice social distancing.

***

The family of Andre Hill, who was shot and killed by Columbus police officer Adam Coy on Dec. 22, is scheduled to join attorney Ben Crump in a Zoom appearance before Columbus City Council at 5 p.m. today (Monday, Feb. 1). The family will be advocating for Andre’s Law, proposed legislation that would lead to the firing of officers who fail to activate their body cameras or perform first aid.

Coy was fired in late December by the city's Department of Public Safety, which cited an unjustified use of deadly force, as well as Coy’s failure to activate his body camera or administer first aid to Hill. The shooting is currently the subject of criminal and civil rights investigations by state and federal authorities.

***

Pioneering producer and musician SOPHIE died on Saturday following an accident in Greece in which the musician slipped and fell from the balcony of an apartment in which she was staying. In a statement, the labels Transgressive and Future Classic wrote: “True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell. She will always be here with us.” In addition to SOPHIE’s solo work, the producer helmed high-profile collaborations with everyone from rapper Vince Staples to British pop star Charli XCX. (For those unfamiliar, The Guardian ran through 10 essential SOPHIE tracks here.)