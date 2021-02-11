Columbus Monthly recalls the time Flynt, who died Wednesday at the age of 78, set up camp locally

Publisher and controversial figure Larry Flynt died on Wednesday at the age of 78.

Flynt, the founder of Hustler magazine and an outspoken First Amendment activist (he once said, "You have to be able to tolerate what you don't necessarily like so you can be free"), also had a local connection, having lived in Bexley for a number of years beginning in 1976 — just two years after he launched Hustler.

This 1976 Columbus Monthly cover story details Flynt's decision to purchase a mansion in the family friendly neighborhood and the relatively minor ripples it caused at the time.

The magazine writes:

The two men who would be expected to take most of the flak, CSG headmaster John Chapman and Bexley Mayor David Madison, are carefully following an “anyone has a right to buy a home here” line.

Chapman says “everyone had a reaction” to the announcement of the sale, but he says he’s heard “not a whisper” of organized protest.

“As far as I’m concerned,” he says, “they’re across the street. They’re going to be there, and so what? It’s been very quiet in this quiet corner of Bexley.”

Read the rest here.