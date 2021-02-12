The CEO and president of the real estate company his father, Ron Pizzuti, founded wants to share his heritage of a life filled with art.

Joel Pizzuti grew up in arguably Columbus’ most art-friendly household. His parents, Ron and Ann Pizzuti, are art-lovers who, while amassing a huge collection, took their children to museums all over the world and festooned their home with paintings and sculptures by some of the world’s most renowned artists of the 20th and 21st centuries. In 2018, they gave their private museum in the Short North, The Pizzuti Collection, to the Columbus Museum of Art, along with access to the family’s fabled collection.

In 2015, Joel Pizzuti and his father created Le Méridien Columbus, The Joseph, Columbus’ first art-themed hotel, with original works by Ohio artists in every room. Now the younger Pizzuti, who is president and CEO of the real estate development company his father founded in 1976, wants to re-create the kind of art-filled world that shaped him for those who move into the company’s newest residential developments—as well as, he hopes, their neighbors.

The Pizzuti Cos. is preparing to unveil its most recent installation—a series of five outdoor murals by artist Kirk Mangus, who headed the ceramics department at Kent State from 1985 until his death in 2013, depicting scenes from “Alice in Wonderland.” The larger-than-life reproductions of Mangus’ original watercolors, which contain elements of both whimsy and surrealism, have been installed on the exterior wall of a parking garage that is part of the recently completed second phase of the company’s Library Park development, a new, 80-unit building of studios and one- and two-bedroom apartments at 409 Oak St. The murals are installed on the Library Park side of the building, directly opposite the Main Library.

The development, which began with the renovation of 70 apartments in four older buildings on Oak St., continues with construction of a six-story building on Grant, which the company expects to complete later this year. When complete, the project will comprise 295 rental apartments. Our interview with Joel Pizzuti about the company’s latest public art project has been edited for length and clarity.

Tell me how you arrived at the idea of putting outdoor murals on a parking garage, and how you found and selected these particular works.

Our firm belief is that when all of our construction is done, and the library gets to reopen, and something re-emerges on the Encova development site at the north edge of Topiary Park, that this neighborhood is going to come alive. It's going to feel very, very vibrant. It’s a western neighbor to Olde Towne East, and I think we're going to see these neighborhoods connect—and it will be pedestrian-friendly.

So the idea for the outdoor murals started because we had to build a parking garage, and in an effort to shield the garage from our neighbor, the library, and also allow it to appear as though it fits into the overall architecture of the project, there ends up being this long expanse … a wall of uninterrupted, gray material. And we looked at it and thought, “This is really more like a canvas than a big ugly wall.” We started thinking about incorporating a kind of exterior art to try to not just change the look and feel of it, but also change the experience for people as they walk along library park.

Kirk Mangus created this series for the hotel here in Columbus, the Joseph, in 2011 or ’12. They are telling part of the story of “Alice in Wonderland.” We thought being next to the library, it made a lot of sense to focus on something inspired by literature, and Kirk was a perfect candidate. “Alice in Wonderland” is a great novel that most of us read. So we worked with his widow and gained permission to create these murals.

Your parents are so closely connected with art collecting and promoting the role of art that is accessible to the public. Are you personally an art lover and what's its role in your own life?

I am an art lover; I'm an art collector. I studied art, just like my sisters did—all of us grew up around it, so it's always been a part of our lives. We're really fortunate that my parents were so focused on the arts themselves, and equally focused on making sure it was a part of our lives. No matter where we traveled, no matter what we did, we always talked about architecture and talked about art and talked about design and spent time experiencing those things.

So I guess it's always been a part of the way I think about living day-to-day. And one of the things we talked about, particularly when we were looking at hospitality and multifamily design with our development was, how do we make art a part of the daily narrative for people?

Will there be art incorporated in other ways in this Library Park complex?

People will notice throughout Library Park that there's design and art everywhere. We've got some interesting installations that are going to go into the workout facility. Our hope is no matter where people are throughout the project, they'll be able to walk by and experience something artistic and creative. So we have artists who have designed wall coverings. We have individual photography exhibitions throughout the project. There's an on-site laundry facility in the basement of Phase I, and we commissioned art for that space downstairs that would be a little bit of a fun experience for people.

Are you incorporating art in the development plan around Crew Stadium? What about the complex going into the former Giant Eagle space in German Village?

Every project the community sees us undertake, there will be the theme of living with art. The area around Crew Stadium is particularly interesting because it's just a very large neighborhood, and it's anchored by this really beautiful world-class soccer stadium, which will be the nicest soccer- specific stadium in the country. The architecture is beautiful and it sets a great tone—but it's one component. People living, working and visiting that neighborhood are going to see great attention to detail, great attention to design, but are also going to see public art inside and outside of our buildings throughout that new neighborhood.

I think the same thing will happen in German Village—it’s actually Schumacher Place, but I think people generally associate it with German Village. We will have public art again throughout the interior of the project, and also to the extent we're able to, we'll incorporate it on the exterior of the building as well. There will be some kind of signature piece somewhere on the exterior, because it's a walkable neighborhood and I think it's our responsibility to make that part of the experience.

You mention responsibility. You as a company have aligned your brand and your success with the idea of Columbus as a creative city. But we won't continue to be a creative place unless our creatives can survive here. Do you feel that a company like yours has a responsibility to support the creatives in the city?

I think we do. We always have, as a company and a family, and I think our commitment will be unwavering in the future. If anything, it will grow. It’s not only the idea of supporting the arts, but it's also important to our city to be impactful and continue to grow and attract people to stay here and to move here. I think we have to continue investing in that idea of being a creative city in all forms of the arts, not just the physical arts, not just some of the traditional things people think about, but I think every arts organization and every outlet—they’re all very important to our city.

It's probably a little hubristic to think that we're doing something that significant, but … Not only do we dedicate a lot of resources to make art part of our projects, we help teach people about the art. Who is the artist? What is their back story? Maybe they have just a little bit of information and they take that and do their own research and maybe they discover somebody else, or maybe they're interested in supporting an arts organization or going to a gallery opening or doing something that maybe they wouldn't have thought of otherwise. I think that'd be a great outcome.

Can we become a world-class art city? And if so, what do we need to do to get there?

I think together, the public and private sector have to decide that's a real priority. Columbus can be anything it wants to be, to be honest. I have a lot of faith in our residents and our leadership. Anything is possible. But we're the 14th-largest city in the country, and we don't have the kind of arts presence nationally that I think a lot of our peer cities might enjoy. We have wonderful organizations here. We have wonderful institutions. We have one of the finest art schools in the country. We've got wonderful museums. We've got a wonderful ballet, symphony. There are a lot of outlets. I think they deserve attention and support. I think maybe a greater collective commitment would help our cause.

I also think we need some signature experiences. There are cities around the country where there is really impactful public art that people can point to and reference. If someone goes to Chicago, everybody goes to see the Anish Kapoor in Millennial Park. That may be an overused example, but it's an important one because those things create a certain sensibility, and I think our city would do well if we had some things like that.

Are you still bullish on Columbus’ Downtown? Once everything starts going again, do you think the development boom will resume right away, or do you think it will be a long wait before things pick up again?

I think great cities are balanced—they have really nice suburban areas and they have great urban areas. It was really exciting to see, for about a decade, our city finding that balance. There was infrastructure investment Downtown, certainly there was a lot of private investment downtown and together—the Scioto Mile, the infrastructure for the Arena District, and then all the private development. There are many more examples. I just picked a couple that work. Those are all really important, and I think they laid a foundation that will serve our city well, long term. This has been a really challenging year for everybody in many different ways, but I don't believe the importance of downtowns and specifically our Downtown is going to wane in the future. If anything, I think we're going to see a commitment to re-ignite and restart it. How long does it take to get back to, let's call it, full strength? I'm not really sure. But I'm not worried our Columbus Downtown is going away. I'm just not.