The city braces for yet another snowstorm, the Pelotonia returns and friends and fans mourn the loss of musician Hasan Abdur-Razzaq

We’re almost two weeks removed from Groundhog’s Day, and yet a numbingly familiar pattern has continued to repeat itself Bill Murray-style, with the city appearing to get at least a dusting of new snow each and every day. Significantly more accumulation is expected when another storm hits the region this afternoon. This latest snowfall is likely to continue through the night, with up to eight inches predicted by Tuesday morning. Forecasters said the snow could mix with sleet and freezing rain in the overnight hours, making travel “very difficult to impossible,” according to the weather service. Plan your Tuesday morning commute accordingly.

***

The Pelotonia announced it would return to an in-person event this summer after taking place solely as a Virtual Rider event in 2020 due to the coronavirus. The 2021 ride is scheduled to take place Aug. 6-8, and registration begins on Thursday, Feb. 18. In addition to the in-person event, organizers have also developed a new Challenger activity option, owing to the success of last year’s virtual race.

“We know people need flexibility more than ever right now, and it was important to us that we find a way for our entire global community to participate in whatever way is best for them,” Pelotonia President and CEO Doug Ulman said in a press release, which noted that 2020 participants did everything from running self-guided routes to making masks, all in the name of cancer research.

The Challenger option takes its cues from this development, allowing participants to raise money for the charity in myriad new ways. Visit the Pelotonia’s official site here to learn more.

***

Facebook tributes have been rolling in following the death of musician Hasan Abdur-Razzaq.

“Thank you for sharing your peaceful spirit and gifts. We shall rock again,” wrote Malik A. Willoughby. “Rest easy, King.”

The free jazz musician and painter was born in 1949 in Montgomery, Alabama, and emerged from the same 1960s Cleveland jazz scene that produced the likes of the Ayler Brothers and Abdul Wadud.

“No matter what kind of jazz you’re into, it’s going to hit you in a few seconds that he has an elusive, kind of classic jazz ‘sound,’” Gerard Cox said in a musical portrait he previously created of Abdur-Razzaq for Jazz Columbus, collecting the albums the late musician played on for Edgetone Records. “He took a few lessons from Gene Walker and Gene said something to the effect of, ‘Where have you been hiding this sound?’”

***

On Saturday, exactly five weeks after right wing insurrectionists stormed the U.S. Capitol, the second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump came to an end, with Trump being acquitted of his role in inciting the deadly event. A majority of senators voted to convict Trump, but the final tally fell 10 votes short of the needed supermajority, with a final vote landing at 57-43.

Seven Republican senators joined Democrats in finding Trump guilty of “incitement of insurrection,” but not outgoing Ohio senator Rob Portman, who subsequently released a statement saying that Trump “bears some responsibility for the tragic violence that occurred.”

Regardless, Portman opted to vote not guilty on a technicality, saying that the tool of impeachment could not be implemented after a president was out of office, which sets aside the fact that the trial was delayed until after the inauguration by Republican Sen. Mitch McConnell and that House Democrats voted to impeach Trump while the former president was still in office.

Portman’s press release closed with a call for unity, a plea that many have noted can ring a bit hollow absent a still-lacking accountability.