Musa Helen Baldwin Spoor Taylor, 94, rural Loudonville: Calling hours will be from 4 to 6 p.m. today, Feb. 15, 2019 at Werner Gompf Funeral Services, ltd, 1106 Park Ave. East, Mansfield. Funeral services will follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Graveside burial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019, at Chenango Valley Cemetery, 120 Nowlan Road, Binghamton, New York. (02/12/19)



James V. Patton, 84, Columbia Station: Friends and family may call on Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019, from 2 to 5 p.m. at the Baker, Osinski, Kensinger Funeral Home, 206 Front St., Berea, where a memorial service will be held at 5 p.m. following calling hours. (02/12/19)



Tami Salyers, Ashland: A celebration of life will be held at Park Street Brethren Church in Ashland, on Feb. 16, 2019 at 2 p.m. (02/13/19)



Carol Peacock, 78, Wooster: A memorial service for Carol will be held Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at 2 p.m. at Congress Community Church. (02/11/19)



Will J. Caudy, 57, Ashland: Funeral services will be held at Heyl Funeral Home on Sunday, Feb. 17, 2019 at 7 p.m. Friends may visit with the family on Sunday from 1 to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. till service time at 7 p.m. (02/14/19)



R. Frank Nestich, 74, Loudonville: A memorial service honoring Frank’s life will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019 at Loudonville Baptist Temple. Interment will be in Sandridge Cemetery. (02/13/19)





