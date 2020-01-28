Charles J. "Jerry" Frankhouser passed away unexpectantly on January 16th 2020. He was born in Kent Ohio on August 19th 1940 and was preceded in death by his parents Charles W. and R.Gladys Frankhouser. He attended Roosevelt High school and Kent State University.



He is survived by and will be missed by his wife of 40 years, Anne O’Hara Frankhouser; brother, Jack "Jake" Frankhouser; Jerry’s sons, Gregory and Jason Frankhouser, Peggy O’Hara Cuppett, Mary Anne O’Hara Peters, John O’Hara. He was also greatly loved by 10 grandchildren and 1 great-granddaughter.



Hodges Family Funeral Home is making arrangements. Contact www.hodgesfuneralhome.com to leave memories.