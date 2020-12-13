Rootstown



Patricia Wingard, 82, passed away December 9, 2017. Born in Sharon, PA, she lived most of her life in the Brimfield and Rootstown area.



Patricia enjoyed reading and quilting.



She was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Dorothy Petrini; son, Clifford Wingard.



Patricia is survived by her daughter, Terri (Larry) John of Rootstown; son, Christopher (Ruth) Wingard of Uniontown; five grandchildren and five great grandchildren.



Per her wishes, there will be no service.



(Donovan Bagnoli Funeral Home. 330-633-3350 RC 12-17-17)