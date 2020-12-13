Robert Keath Patterson, 75, of Garrettsville, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on December 10, 2017. He was born on November 9, 1942 in Cleveland, Ohio to Keath and Mary (Morehouse) Patterson. Bob married the love of his life, Donna (Kopen) Patterson, on June 6, 1992.



He was a Military Police Officer, South Euclid Police Officer and a 6th District Police Officer. Bob loved to golf, gamble and tinker around the house. He never finished his projects. Bob had a great sense of humor and was known by all his bonus kids in the neighborhood as "their Grumpy." He loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandchildren.



Bob is survived by his devoted wife, Donna; daughters, Kimberlee DeNigris and Cheryl (Chris) Cannon; siblings, David (Barb) Patterson, Jeane (Butch) Kroecker and Kaye (George) Wolf; grandchildren, Alyssa, Rob, Ryan, Al, Gabriella, Anthony, Garrett; son-in-law, Ed Pivcevich, Jr. and Joleen (Aaron) Clelland, whom he loved as a granddaughter.



Visitation will be held on Friday, December 15, 2017 from 4-6 PM at Mallory-DeHaven-Carlson Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 8382 Center St., Garrettsville, Ohio 44231. Services to be held on Saturday, December 16, 2017, 1 PM at the funeral home. Burial to follow with full Military Honors at Park Cemetery, Garrettsville, Ohio. Online condolences at www.carlsonfuneralhomes.com.



