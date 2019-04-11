Are the Ohio House Republicans and governor out of their minds? They are offering a bill that would allow anyone without a criminal record, yet, to carry a concealed weapon with no permit. The Friday front page article on this bill says they will limit carry privileges to only those who are disqualified by federal law. How will we know who they are if they don’t have to seek a permit? How will we know if they are disqualified? We won’t. Anyone, no matter how crazy, how angry or how self-destructive, would be able to purchase a gun and carry it anywhere they want. Anywhere they want.



Have we learned nothing from the horrible tragedies this country has seen at the hands of gun toting individuals with a grudge, a bad case of road rage, a load of hate, or a mental disease? Have we become so worshipful of firearms we believe no one but those who carry them should have any rights at all?



What’s next? Will I be barred from refusing admittance to my home to someone carrying a rifle or a handgun? Where are we? Tombstone Territory? I am sickened at the thought this is the priority our state legislators have chosen when health care and school funding are so important. I’m shocked my state representative is a sponsor of this travesty. Like all the rest of the sponsors of this thing, Scott Wiggam wants to make sure the money the NRA provides for political campaigns finds a nice, big spot in his war chest.



My father and both my brothers hunted. One of my brothers has a handgun. The other brother died of suicide by gun. I have a right to speak on this issue and I will. Guns are not toys and they are not due the unrestricted distribution the NRA and its gun sellers advocate. We in this country have the highest rate of gun ownership and the highest rate of murder by gun. It’s time to say enough to the NRA. The Second Amendment needs reasonable limits.



Lola Franks



Wooster