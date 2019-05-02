Dan Scott, previous director of the Ashland County Recycling Center, quite ably explained the job of the recycling center is to support itself. It is not a burden on the Ashland County budget. I am disappointed our county commissioners think a private company might do a better job.



I have been recycling at the county recycling center for two decades now. I have found them to be informative, polite and helpful. One of the reasons for their success has been their aggressiveness to look for markets for recycled products. I have bragged about our center to my friends in other counties because our county center accepts such a diversity of recyclables. The center accepts everything they will be able to sell — a great attitude when dealing with something as critical to our future as a planet.



Friends have had experience with private recyclers. Regardless of what the private companies tell the commissioners, they are expensive to the consumer. Additionally, people are forced to use the company’s recycling containers, which they pick up with a scoop on their truck. They have one driver; that’s the only employee they need. Not only will they be costly, but they will lay off our workers.



If we want a costly system in which the current employees will likely lose their jobs, then private is the way to go. If we want a system that supports itself, does an important service to the county, and hires employees, then we should keep the system we have.



Please, commissioners, we respect your concern about the county budget, but leave recycling as it is. They support themselves and should not be a budget concern.



Louise Fleming-Dufala



Ashland