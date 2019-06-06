Why are some state lawmakers intent on passing a bill almost nobody wants?



In each session of the Ohio General Assembly, legislation is reintroduced to repeal Ohio’s longstanding ban on the discharge of consumer grade fireworks.



Even though rarely enforced, the ban helps keep Ohio’s fireworks disaster rate lower than other states’ and sends the right message, just like Ohio’s law against texting and driving.



In each legislative session, hardly anyone testifies in favor of lifting the ban on consumer discharge of fireworks, just the few fireworks companies that would benefit.



And many speak out against lifting the ban.



Yet here we go again with bills introduced in both the House and Senate to legalize the discharge of consumer grade fireworks at any time on any day.



If enacted, the legislation would push Ohio to the bleeding edge of open-ended fireworks activity. Forty-six states would have more restrictive laws.



Who’s opposed to lifting the ban? Almost everyone with knowledge and experience dealing with victims of consumer fireworks injuries.



Pediatricians: The Ohio Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics, representing 3,000 pediatricians, notes more than one-third of fireworks disasters hurt children under age 15.



"Throughout my career I have cared for children who have been injured by fireworks in Ohio," said Dr. Bill Cotton. Lifting the ban "would result in a statewide declaration that fireworks are not dangerous; the statistics say otherwise," Cotton said.



Other physicians: The Ohio State Medical Association, representing 16,000 physicians, residents and medical students, points out that half of fireworks-related injuries victimize innocent bystanders.



At a time when Gov. Mike DeWine and legislative leaders are forging bipartisan efforts to improve childhood safety, "We are alarmed that this bill stands in contrast to these goals," said OSMA spokeswoman Monica Hueckel.



Military veterans: The AMVETS Department of Ohio and the American Legion advocate for keeping the discharge of fireworks in the hands of trained professionals.



Ohio is home to an estimated 100,000 veterans living with post-traumatic stress, which is aggravated by unanticipated and unwelcome explosions from fireworks.



"That this bill both legalizes the discharge of a category of loud and powerful fireworks and has such loose standards for when and where the fireworks may be set off is a question of quality of life for many veterans, myself included," testified Nichole Coleman, an Air Force veteran from Hancock County who has counseled veterans across the state.



First responders: Fire departments across Ohio are on record against the bill. Jay Northrup, a Euclid fire captain and paramedic, suffered a serious eye injury from backyard fireworks.



"There is no safe way to discharge consumer fireworks and we are fooling the public if we give them this impression," Northrup said.



Ohio’s insurance industry: Actuaries know all too well the financial toll of fireworks injuries.



Innocent victims of fireworks-related injuries: Eric Rathburn of Hilliard suffered permanent vision loss from a neighbor’s fireworks misfire.



"Making it easier for individuals to shoot off fireworks in Ohio will only make more unlucky bystanders like myself injured," Rathburn said.



If lawmakers ignore reality, DeWine should veto any bill that opens Ohio to fireworks danger.



— The Columbus Dispatch