As the school year comes to a close, let’s recognize our teachers, who are the best. I appreciate those teachers who make our Chippewa Local Schools blue ribbon schools.



Thank you Chippewa teachers for making a difference in our children’s lives every day.



Also, appreciation for those special education teachers who come to us from Ida Sue and provide an education for the children with learning disabilities, Ms. Koberstein and Mrs. Hatton. Special education teachers must be ready to adapt to many different situations in a single day.



Our school principals and assistants are second to none. Thank you to the staff workers and volunteers, all of whom make Chippewa schools a great place for children to learn and enjoy their stay as these people are friendly and helpful to the children.



I would like to see more recognition for the school teachers who go above their normal duties and spend time after school with our students in the sports programs.



Should I be the mayor, I would have been talking to the school superintendent and board about a possible banquet for the high school girls basketball team winning its fifth consecutive district title involving coaches, girls and parents. Or a community feast (Robin Hood style). This includes Mrs. Coney’s soccer team.



I loved the musical "The Little Mermaid," a fantastic performance by all. Thanks to stage crew and Mrs. Knight, the director of all our musicals. This one was superior.



Thanks to Mr. Hanawalt who for years has always been there to help build the set. Let’s not forget Mrs. Knight is also the choir director and the high school marching band and jazz band director, Ms. Alexa McCleaster.







I’ll pray for all to have a safe and happy summer. See you in the fall.



James A. Jolly



Doylestown