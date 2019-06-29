The perverse legislation of Ohio HB 242 sponsored by Republicans George Lang and Don Jones would prohibit local governments from taxing or banning single-use plastic containers, including plastic bags and food containers, supposedly to prevent costs to businesses, protect against what they call over-regulation, support manufacturing jobs, and uphold consumer freedom. On the contrary, the bill raises costs to consumers, increases regulation, creates no jobs and restricts individual freedom for those who want to control pollution.



Bexley, Bowling Green and Cuyahoga County have enacted bans on single-use containers, exercising the right to self-government, which Republicans claim to uphold. Local governments should have the right to restrict single-use containers. Sixty countries have imposed bans or are considering legislation to restrict single-use plastic containers. Ireland saw a 90% decline in plastic waste after a one-Euro fee was imposed on plastic bags over a decade ago. In Norway, a small refund for returned plastic containers eliminates 97% of plastic pollution. Recycling efforts in the U.S. have not proved to be effective: only 2% of single-use plastic is recycled.



The Republicans decry costs to business, but clean-up costs paid by taxpayers for plastic alone amount to more than $40 million annually in Ohio, including approximately 30 cents for each discarded plastic bag. Those figures do not include the impact to the fishing industry resulting from fish kills due to ingestion of micro-plastics. Costs to clean plastic out of the oceans reach $2.5 trillion annually.



Eliminating protections for water is irresponsible. Reversing local legislation not tied to civil rights contradicts the ethos of self-government. Fortunately, individuals still have the power to resist these narrow attempts to prevent environmental initiatives. We can re-use plastic bags, carry our own containers, refuse plastic straws, and recycle all non-reusable plastics.



Deborah Fleming



Perrysville