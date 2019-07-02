Thanks to a link I subscribe to on Facebook, I learned of the passing of John D. Clovis on June 24. Mr. Clovis was a talented man who choreographed some very interesting formations for our halftime shows.

We practiced eight time a week for eight weeks to perform in the very first Hall of Fame Game halftime show. I really respected this man a lot. He whetted my interest in classical music with the choosing of some numbers we performed.

His witty humor will always be remembered. Those puns like, "You guys are like Communists; you're rushin,'" when we marched too fast, or "You are sloppier than a mashed potato sandwich" when we didn't look so good.

We recorded eight of our most used marching numbers, including the high school alma mater. My thanks to Cindy Friley for finding me a copy and giving it to me at our 50th class reunion.

He was never satisfied with less than the best we could be. The three years I was in the McKinley High School band have great memories of some of the musical performances we played for the concerts.

I am truly thankful I got to know this man. My condolences to the family.

CLARENCE E. BILLHEIMER, COLUMBUS