Gerrymandering: "Manipulation of the boundaries of an electoral constituency so as to favor one party" — simply put, it is to cheat designated groups in the power of their vote.



In our system of government nothing is more important than free and fair elections. The Supreme Court ruled that partisan redistricting is a political question, and those courts can’t judge if extreme gerrymandering violates the Constitution. According to Justice Roberts — "the initial difficulty is that it is not even clear what fairness looks like." Wow! In other words, to let someone else sort it out.



Three judge panels in Ohio and in Michigan chose to address the issue, and they struck down the GOP maps in those states on the grounds they were drawn to ensure Republicans would win a large majority of the seats.



In Ohio, Republicans regularly won 12 of the state’s 16th congressional seats, even when the voters were evenly divided between the parties.



In a May ruling, the judges in the Ohio case issued a 301-page opinion and said Republican leaders violated the First Amendment by discriminating against voters based on their political views. The judges said the same about Michigan’s election map, which helped the GOP win nine of 14 seats.



Partisan gerrymandering is just one of the reasons the Democrats are at such a disadvantage. But the Supreme Court’s decision on gerrymandering a couple weeks ago came as long-term political and demographic trends threaten to put Democrats at an even greater disadvantage in the Senate and maybe also the presidency.



Democrats have one advantage of their own after the Supreme Court ruled against the Trump administration on adding a citizenship question to the census.



Nobody should be intimidated by all of the tricks and twists of the so call "legislation" — we must vote.



Lupe Williams



Wooster