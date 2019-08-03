Over the years, starting in 2016, I wrote three letters to The Daily Record expressing distress that the Wayne County Fair permitted vendors to display and sell items depicting the Confederate flag. This year the Confederate flag and Confederate memorabilia will again be sold at our ... yes, OUR Wayne County Fair. What ill-will is this? What must it take to eliminate the fair board’s blind eye toward hate-mongering at our "wholesome and safe and entertaining" fair?



This year marks five years since the Wayne County Fair For All committee has requested the elimination of the sale of these items. The fair is not the place where these symbols of hate and violence toward people of color need to be sold. There are plenty of other places one can buy this kind of thing.



Please, no appeals to First Amendment rights in response to this letter. Arguing the right to sell and display Confederate flag images is constitutional is all well and good. But their sale at a wholesome, family-friendly and safe event such as our fair is simply wrong.



No items advertising pornography, drugs, alcohol, abuse or other crimes are permitted to be sold, so why permit symbols of hatred and violence represented by Confederate flag images? Today's climate of hate spread by supremacist groups is seriously intense, far worse than five years ago. And what symbol do these people hide behind — the Confederate flag. Why does the fair board continue its policy of allowing the sale of hate and fear?



Justine Sherwood



Wooster