On behalf of the Friends of Brookside Golf Course Steering Committee, our nearly 60 sponsors and over 55 members, I am pleased to express our deepest appreciation to Norma and Lloyd Wygant for making possible the new pavilion at the Brookside Golf Course.



Furthermore, we applaud their decision to name the pavilion for her father, Don T. Hostettler, the first full-time mayor of the City of Ashland and one of the early supporters of a municipal golf course for the community. It is a fitting tribute to him and succeeding mayors who have worked to make the Brookside Golf Course a shining jewel in the Ashland City Park System.



The mission of The Friends of Brookside Golf Course is to assist and support the golf course management team and to fulfill our vision of preserving this valuable asset for the benefit of future generations. Our goal is to establish a private/public partnership that will benefit city government and the Ashland area community.



In her comments at the dedication, Norma Wygant said, and I paraphrase, "The concept of the Brookside Golf Course was developed during my father’s term as mayor with the actual work beginning in 1968. He loved to play golf but wasn’t very good at it. Even so, it was a big priority for him."



The gift from Norma and Lloyd Wygant is a perfect example of what can be accomplished through a private/public partnership and how that partnership can benefit the community. Therefore, we salute the Wygants for their vision, their generous support and for their commitment to improving and maintaining a truly valuable asset of the City of Ashland, The Brookside Golf Course.



Gene Haberman



Ashland



Secretary/Treasurer



Friends of Brookside Golf Course