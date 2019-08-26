Summer has passed us by yet again and the 2019-2020 school year is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 27 in Redbird Country.



As the school year begins, we welcome back the L-P administrators, teachers, staff, volunteers and students for what hopes to be another good year of academics, athletics and artistic performances.



We also welcome some new faces to the team and some faces in different positions within the team. Specifically, we welcome Mr. Dave Danhoff as curriculum director and Chrissie Butts as high school principal and wish them well in their new offices. We also will be welcoming the following new employees: Maggie Andrews, Rachel Kelly, Kylie McMichael and Diana McMillen. We wish all of the new teachers and staff well in their new positions.



Residents also will see new school resource officer patrolling the buildings. We welcome officer Darcy Baker to the L-P Schools.



The practice fields and courts in Redbird Country have been busy as the golf team, the soccer teams, the volleyball team, the cross country teams and the football team began practices for their respective seasons. Good luck to all of the fall athletes and coaches during their seasons.



On the board side of the district, we are in the fifth year of our permanent improvement five-year plan and we are on schedule to complete the projects slated for year five as promised. Mr. McCaskey and his crew have been hard at work maintaining the school grounds and staying on top of maintenance needs. We realize that there is much more to do and it is our hope that with the new schedule of improvements slated to begin in the summer of 2020 and thereafter, we can stay on top of those maintenance needs. The complete list can be viewed on the district website or obtained by contacting the district office.



The district also has been working with the Athletic Boosters in an effort to upgrade the track at Redbird Stadium, the soccer fields and other athletic venues. We certainly appreciate not only the Athletic Boosters’ efforts, but the efforts of the Academic Boosters, Music Boosters, Redbird Resilient and all other groups and individuals in the community that come together to support the students at L-P Schools.



The board has been working with the administration on a strategic plan as well as other ways to guide the future of the district - while keeping always mindful of the tight budge with which we have to operate. Reviews are being made to find ways to trim spending in the district so as to live within the "income" stream of the district.



Finally, as the school year begins on Aug. 27, we encourage all citizens of the district, as you’re driving in and around the L-P District during school hours, to be mindful of the students traveling to and from school and encourage all student drivers to be cautious and safe as well.



As always, GO BIRDS.



David Hunter



Board member



Nothing in this letter should be construed as a reflection of the position or opinion of the school board in general as it has not been reviewed nor approved by the board.