I support the Protecting Access to Student Transcripts Act, which is awaiting a vote in the House Education and Labor Committee.

The act would prevent any college or university from withholding a student’s transcript on account of defaulting on their student loans.

The current practice of institutions choosing to withhold transcripts from students who are in default on their student loans makes it that much harder to get a good-paying job to pay off the student loans they accrued in the first place.

Our current situation in the United States — with more jobs available than there are job seekers to fill them — makes this even more important. How many graduates can't prove their educational background, keeping them in menial service jobs when they could be filling critical high-skilled jobs they qualify for, but can't be hired for without their transcripts?

Andrew Hartley, Lewis Center