America needs new, bold leadership in 2020 and into the next century. Leadership that works for peace, takes on climate change and builds new infrastructure in America. We have a lady leader, Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who developed in 2007 the idea for the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, which has provided $12 billion to 29 million Americans hurt by predatory student loans, misleading credit services and other financial products. Our president wants to dismantle this agency.

Warren wants to build a new America and to rebuild our infrastructure. She can put together a leadership team to make the peace in the Middle East and stop the bombing and genocide in Syria.

She will work with world leaders to battle global warming and destructive man-made pollution. Sen. Warren wants a greener America that encourages the planting of billions of trees, the construction of bikeways and motorcycle roads from city to city instead of building towers and walls.

Americans deserve new leadership that creates diverse transportation systems and secure health and employment programs for the next 50 years.

We must vote wisely for our children’s sake and their future.

John Paulus, Worthington