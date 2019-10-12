When our family moved to Orrville in August 2006, we quickly discovered one of the greatest resources in town — the library. Thirteen-plus years later, we’ve grown to appreciate the library and its super-friendly staff more and more.



The library offers a variety of programs and activities for the entire family. From the Summer Reading Program to the annual Polar Express event, the library is a place that brings the community together.



I asked my children, "What do you like most about the library?"



They said: "People are friendly and they help you find stuff if you don’t know where it is." "Nice librarians in the children’s area." "The book selection."



No doubt, the library has enriched the lives of my kids by encouraging them to read and learn more. What a gift. And now, I want to pass on that gift to the next generation. That’s why my wife and I are voting "yes" for the levy on Nov. 5. I hope you will join us.



Albert Einstein once said, "The only thing that you absolutely have to know, is the location of the library." That’s obviously an exaggeration, but there’s a lot of truth to it. The library houses so much knowledge — the potential for learning is virtually limitless.



Do you know the location of the Orrville Public Library? If not, I’d encourage you to find it and experience all it offers. I’m glad our family did.



John Mulpas



Orrville