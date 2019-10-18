On Nov. 5, I encourage all Orrville citizens to vote yes on the upcoming Orrville Public Library levy.



While working with the Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club, we have been fortunate to participate in the Summer Reading Program. The Summer Reading Program has encouraged hundreds of kids to continue reading over the summer and is an excellent source for area youth. The Orrville Public Library has shown us firsthand the commitment, dedication and love the staff has for area youth and fellow community members. The Orrville Public Library provides a positive impact on our economy, supporting workforce development through resources and classes.



Orrville Public Library is a portal to the larger world, bringing knowledge and ideas to our community through technology and national affiliations. The summer STEM program is a great starting point for our kids to learn about Science, Technology, Engineering and Math skills. They provide a community gathering place that is essential to maintaining community culture and person-to-person communication in a world increasingly dominated by technology. The resources the Orrville Public Library offer are unmatched in the area and I encourage all Orrville Citizens to vote yes on this year’s levy.



Kevin Platz



executive director, Orrville Area Boys and Girls Club