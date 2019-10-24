When I was a kid, I didn’t have a computer or internet. To work on my school projects, online job applications, and even to find a peaceful place to work on my homework I had to utilize the Orrville Public Library.



When I think about what makes a great community, I think about the library, the schools and hangout places for the youth. All three of my kids today use the library regularly. They all have attended "Story Hour" and many other events. They come home with a bag of books every other week!



In my opinion, we have a gem in our local library. On Nov. 5, I will be voting yes on the Orrville Public Library levy!



Darrell Mosley II



Orrville