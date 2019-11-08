Last June, I was in my garden attempting to plant some tomatoes. As I was digging the holes for six plants, I fell on the wet clay bed and slid into the neighbor’s fence, knocking myself out.



When I awoke, I realized I had no one to see what had happened; everyone had gone to work. Then I remembered I put my cellphone on the porch. As muddy as I was, I crawled to the porch and called 911. Paramedics came quickly (three); and took me to Wooster Hospital emergency.



The nurses were wonderful (mud and all) and put me in a room to wait on the X-rays. Then there came a knock on the door; it was one of the paramedics, Scott Martin. I asked him what he was doing here. He said he was concerned about my results, and he wanted me to know he went back to my Spruce Hill garden and finished digging and planted all my tomatoes.



Who does that?! I was beside myself, what a wonderful young person in our city to go the final mile for me (age 77).



Later I found out I had broken my right shoulder, therefore surgery that night. When I came home the next day, only to find out there was nothing I was allowed to do; can’t cook, can’t drive. Thank you for the Wooster Hospital for sending me Home Health Services. I couldn’t live without them.



After three long months alone, I was able to at least go to HealthPoint to get therapy.,



So when August came around, I picked all the tomatoes, made three quarts of salsa, bought three large bags of tortilla chips, three large bottles of soda and a large "Mexican corn bread" and took it to the station on Akron Road to give my thanks to the wonderful paramedics.



Wooster, you are in good hands when you need it. Thank you boys.



Janice Patsolic



Wooster