One of the aims of good government is the protection of its citizens from potential harm, be it physical or otherwise. For example, our Ohio Republican legislature and governor have taken action to initiate legislation that would strengthen inspections of amusement park rides after the deaths of two individuals at the Ohio State Fair. They also have moved to curtail, and in some cases prohibit, the availability and sale of vaping products in Ohio, even though there have been no deaths from vaping reported in our state. Both of these measures are needed and appropriate.



But now, in response to the horrendous number of gun deaths in Ohio — 1,589 in 2017 according to the National Center for Health Statistics — our government officials, instead of proposing legislation to help decrease gun violence, are attempting to resurrect a "stand your ground" provision, HB 381, which would allow for the use of lethal force if one feels "threatened" and continue to push for the euphemistically termed "constitutional carry" or "permitless carry" bill, HB 178, which would allow individuals to carry a loaded handgun in public without a permit or training.



The Republican majority also opposes expanded background checks and the enactment of "red flag" laws in the state, the latter of which would allow the courts, after testimony and review, to instruct law enforcement to temporarily remove firearms from those deemed a violent threat to themselves and others. Do "stand your ground" laws and "permitless carry" laws really make us all safer? How safe do we feel to be in public spaces or large gatherings, or to express a strongly held opposing position in public on an issue? Are extreme views of Second Amendment rights negating our other Constitutional rights? Please contact Rep. Scott Wiggam, our Wayne County representative, along with Gov. DeWine and Speaker of the House, Householder, and express your opposition to HB 381 and HB 178. Silence implies acceptance.



Hank Rossiter



Dalton