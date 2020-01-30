Congratulations to Mayor Matt Miller and the members of the City Council for their good work on behalf of the city of Ashland. The State of the City address, given by the mayor last Thursday, was upbeat and encouraging and reflective of a city on the rise.



The ability of the mayor, City Council and the city engineer to attract state and federal grants to enhance our local funding is impressive. Working together, the city, state and the citizens of Ashland will make Ashland better in so many ways.



It is also appropriate to thank the other elected officers, department directors and, especially, the city employees who truly make the city work day in and day out. We are blessed with good and loyal public servants and our meager thank you does not do justice to the many contributions they make to our way of life.



As we witness the fulfillment of the plans for the further development of existing and new properties, the addition of new businesses, the ongoing repaving project and the growth and expansion of housing in our city, we should band together to help where we can to make these plans a reality.



Further, the city has made a commitment to the role the city parks and other recreational opportunities play in our daily lives. The plan to expand those opportunities and enhance current recreational amenities was good news for all of us.



Certainly, we need quality baseball/softball fields, soccer fields, tennis and basketball courts and places for our children and dogs to romp and play. The city parks and the picnic shelters have been the site of many family reunions and other gatherings over the years. The parks offer each of us different recreational opportunities based on our individual interests and needs. And, so it should be!



I, for one, was pleased to hear the mayor endorse the new and renewed recreational opportunities and, for this writer, to publicly endorse the progress being made at the Brookside Golf Course. On behalf of the Friends of Brookside Steering Committee, our many sponsors, members and the golfing community at large, this endorsement was music to our ears.



As a group, we support the city’s plans for the future and want nothing more than what’s best for all citizens of Ashland. Thanks again for the report on the city’s progress. We will all benefit from the execution and fulfillment of these plans.



Gene Haberman



Secretary/Treasurer



Friends of Brookside Golf Course